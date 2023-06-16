Pensionfund Sabic Decreases Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Price Performance

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $130.04 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 111.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.11.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

