Pensionfund Sabic Has $629,000 Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 362.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 383.3% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 220,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 50,395 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,198,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,482,000 after buying an additional 509,868 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

BNL opened at $16.39 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $22.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.