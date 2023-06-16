Pensionfund Sabic Lowers Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CDW by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in CDW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDW by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

CDW opened at $178.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

