Pensionfund Sabic Reduces Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,068.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 62,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,847,000 after purchasing an additional 57,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $927.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $915.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $858.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $581.32 and a 1-year high of $964.58.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

