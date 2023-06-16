Pensionfund Sabic Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.8% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $64.71 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $135.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

