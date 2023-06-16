Pensionfund Sabic Sells 200 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,218,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,659 shares of company stock worth $2,783,764 in the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $810.86.

NYSE FICO opened at $805.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $746.71 and a 200-day moving average of $683.42. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $373.15 and a 52-week high of $810.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.31 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

