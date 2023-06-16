Pensionfund Sabic Sells 2,000 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $113.41 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $139.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

