Pensionfund Sabic Sells 2,000 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 0.8% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.6 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

