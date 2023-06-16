Pensionfund Sabic Sells 2,700 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GL. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,380,000 after purchasing an additional 49,617 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.71.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.54 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.