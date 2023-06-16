Pensionfund Sabic Sells 300 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Campion Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.60.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $451.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $463.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.35. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $428.87 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.