Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Gap Up to $8.43

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.68. Perella Weinberg Partners shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 116,793 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWP shares. TheStreet cut Perella Weinberg Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 0.63%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Featured Stories

