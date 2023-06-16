Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,434,500 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 3,101,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Petrofac Price Performance

Shares of POFCF stock remained flat at $0.87 during trading hours on Friday. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

