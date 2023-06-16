Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Pharma-Bio Serv had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 7.09%.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Performance

Shares of PBSV opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

Get Pharma-Bio Serv alerts:

Pharma-Bio Serv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 7.75%.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in the United States and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.