Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pharma-Bio Serv had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

Pharma-Bio Serv Price Performance

Shares of PBSV opened at $0.88 on Friday. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.

Pharma-Bio Serv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in the United States and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

