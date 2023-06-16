Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Pharma-Bio Serv had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 7.80%.

Pharma-Bio Serv Price Performance

Pharma-Bio Serv stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. Pharma-Bio Serv has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $20.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Pharma-Bio Serv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in the United States and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

