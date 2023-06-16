Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Pharma-Bio Serv had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 7.80%.
Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Performance
PBSV opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.34.
Pharma-Bio Serv Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th.
About Pharma-Bio Serv
Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in the United States and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.
