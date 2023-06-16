Philcoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $244.61 Million (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, Philcoin has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and $139,168.76 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Philcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Philcoin

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

