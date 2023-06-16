Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

PSX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $97.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,928,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,310. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

