Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
NYSE FENG opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter.
Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
