Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $974,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,769,000 after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGN. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $333.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 82.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

