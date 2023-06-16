Pictet North America Advisors SA Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,873 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned about 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880,712 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 4,072,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,981,000 after buying an additional 2,238,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,416,000 after buying an additional 1,891,272 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $147,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $97.29 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $105.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average of $98.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

