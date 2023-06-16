Pictet North America Advisors SA Purchases 2,458 Shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck VietnamETF worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF during the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck VietnamETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 158,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 29,583 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck VietnamETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,647 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck VietnamETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VNM opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $536.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26.

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

