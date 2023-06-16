Pictet North America Advisors SA Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.8 %

PM stock opened at $94.73 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $147.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day moving average is $98.39.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

