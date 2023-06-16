PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating) traded up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.49 and last traded at $99.49. 430,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 972,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.44.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.17.

Get PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 232.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.