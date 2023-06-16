Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 4,421.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 20,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.36.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:PNW opened at $83.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $83.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.