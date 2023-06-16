Piper Sandler Raises Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $62.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OXY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.82.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.94. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $54.30 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,203,753 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $128,478,799.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,990,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,942,071,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 9,236,967 shares of company stock worth $541,262,534 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $2,695,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

