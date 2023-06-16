Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Plexus Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus has a twelve month low of $74.53 and a twelve month high of $115.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.83 and its 200 day moving average is $97.91.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Plexus

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.00.

In other Plexus news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Plexus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 2.1% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in Plexus by 1.7% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plexus

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.