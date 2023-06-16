Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a dividend payout ratio of -391.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Up 2.0 %

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $23.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,013,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,474,000 after acquiring an additional 83,660 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,512,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,790,000 after purchasing an additional 344,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 102,069 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after buying an additional 36,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.