Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the May 15th total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PSKOF remained flat at C$18.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.25. Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna has a 1-year low of C$18.25 and a 1-year high of C$18.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, processing, refining, storage, and wholesale of crude oil in Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Malta, Sweden, Slovakia, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Canada, and China. It operates through Refining, Petrochemical, Energy, Retail, and Upstream segments.

