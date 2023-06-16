PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 104,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.34. 553,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,964. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.79. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $145.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.56.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

