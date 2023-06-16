PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK) Insider Buys A$10,064.00 in Stock

PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK – Get Rating) insider Anne-Marie Birkill purchased 7,400 shares of PPK Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.36 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$10,064.00 ($6,800.00).

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Anne-Marie Birkill acquired 10,000 shares of PPK Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.96 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$9,600.00 ($6,486.49).

The company has a current ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

PPK Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells boron nitride nanotubes in Australia. It also offers lithium sulphur batteries, white graphene, and body armour; and digital platform for proactive road safety analytics and management. The company was formerly known as Plaspak Group Limited and changed its name to PPK Group Limited in September 2006.

