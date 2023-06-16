Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Up 23.4% in May

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the May 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SQFT remained flat at $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,216. Presidio Property Trust has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Presidio Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a $0.022 dividend. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. Presidio Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.68%.

Institutional Trading of Presidio Property Trust

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 11.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

