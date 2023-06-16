Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Up 23.4% in May

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the May 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of SQFT remained flat at $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,216. Presidio Property Trust has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.06.
Presidio Property Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a $0.022 dividend. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. Presidio Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.68%.
Institutional Trading of Presidio Property Trust
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.
