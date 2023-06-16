Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Up 23.4% in May

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the May 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SQFT remained flat at $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,216. Presidio Property Trust has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Presidio Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a $0.022 dividend. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. Presidio Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.68%.

Institutional Trading of Presidio Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 11.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.