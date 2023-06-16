Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Shares Down 3.8%

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 19,176 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 16,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Prime Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Get Prime Mining alerts:

Prime Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

Prime Mining Company Profile

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.