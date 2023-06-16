Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Sells $201,252.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $201,252.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,548,146.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joy Driscoll Durling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,489 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $203,757.60.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $68.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $213.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,865,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth about $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,035,000 after acquiring an additional 886,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth about $877,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCOR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

