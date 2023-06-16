ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Trading Down 9.9%

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.14. 311,445 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 189,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.10.
ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.
