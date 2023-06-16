ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Trading Down 9.9%

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.14. 311,445 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 189,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

ProKidney Trading Down 9.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.10.

Get ProKidney alerts:

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProKidney

ProKidney Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProKidney during the first quarter valued at $391,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ProKidney by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ProKidney during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ProKidney by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ProKidney by 49.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 101,947 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.