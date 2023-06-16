Prometeus (PROM) Price Reaches $3.79 on Exchanges

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $3.79 or 0.00014364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $72.87 million and approximately $292,984.32 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

