ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.11

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.11 and last traded at $60.11, with a volume of 40898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.88.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $835.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

