ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Stock Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $55.21

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.21 and traded as high as $56.55. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology shares last traded at $55.33, with a volume of 10,088 shares.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

