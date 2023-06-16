Prostatis Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Prostatis Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,716,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,518,000 after buying an additional 160,406 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

