Prostatis Group LLC Buys 2,432 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $51.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0726 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

