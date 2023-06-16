Prostatis Group LLC Buys New Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,371,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,000. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises about 5.7% of Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prostatis Group LLC owned approximately 5.29% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robotti Robert acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 181,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 54,382 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $14.08 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.