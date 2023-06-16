Prostatis Group LLC Buys New Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,371,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,000. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises about 5.7% of Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prostatis Group LLC owned approximately 5.29% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robotti Robert acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 181,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 54,382 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $14.08 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27.
ProShares Short S&P500 Profile
ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.