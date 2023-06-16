Prostatis Group LLC Has $244,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,455,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 97,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 86,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 51,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 874,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $99.07 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.