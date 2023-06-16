Prostatis Group LLC Purchases Shares of 60,701 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,000. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up about 2.5% of Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,574,000 after purchasing an additional 38,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,533,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,889,000 after purchasing an additional 491,933 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98,915 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 613,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,069,000 after purchasing an additional 61,336 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DSI stock opened at $84.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $84.50.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

