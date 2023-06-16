Prostatis Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,434 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC owned 0.25% of Northrop Grumman worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after buying an additional 851,071 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after buying an additional 636,203 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 336.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,511,000 after buying an additional 320,346 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $575,562,000 after buying an additional 242,658 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 280,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,105,000 after buying an additional 166,352 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

NOC opened at $452.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $452.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.08. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $429.10 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

