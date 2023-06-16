Prostatis Group LLC Sells 38,978 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Prostatis Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,978 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $602,114,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,558,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,200,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,279 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,347,106.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 821,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,987,000 after purchasing an additional 821,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VFH opened at $81.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $90.87.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.