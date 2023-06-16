Prostatis Group LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Prostatis Group LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 807,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925,988 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,900,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 108,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,817,000.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $74.41 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $79.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

