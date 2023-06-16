Puma (ETR:PUM) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €51.38 ($55.25) and last traded at €51.32 ($55.18). Approximately 525,532 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,780% from the average daily volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €50.60 ($54.41).

PUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($77.42) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($78.49) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €57.00 ($61.29) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €50.97 and a 200-day moving average of €54.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

