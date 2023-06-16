QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.48 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $1.48 million and $353.58 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00018242 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00018470 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015648 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,562.59 or 0.99968731 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00145753 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $353.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.