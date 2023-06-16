Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $27.50 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Radian Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised Radian Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $25.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. Radian Group has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $26.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 59.55% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 18,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $445,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Radian Group news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 12,975 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $337,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 18,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $445,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,892 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,329. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1,399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Stories

