RAMP Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,288.08 (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 16th. RAMP has a total market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $1,288.08 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RAMP has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP token can now be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RAMP Profile

RAMP launched on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

